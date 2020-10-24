You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

October 23, 2020

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis shortly before 10 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Hinckley Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather conditions so the victim was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Route 28 was closed between the Airport Rotary and Nightingale Road as Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate. Further details were not immediately available.

