You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

November 26, 2020

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 5:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sea Street by the Sea Street Market. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 