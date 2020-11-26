HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 5:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sea Street by the Sea Street Market. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis
November 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
