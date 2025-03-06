HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis just before 6 PM Thursday. It happened on Barnstable Road between Center Street and Grove Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis
March 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
