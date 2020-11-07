You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth

November 6, 2020

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth Friday evening. The crash happened about 6:30 PM on Buck Island Road by the entrance to Sandy Pond. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstuction to investigate. Buck Island Road was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 