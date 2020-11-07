Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth Friday evening. The crash happened about 6:30 PM on Buck Island Road by the entrance to Sandy Pond. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstuction to investigate. Buck Island Road was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.