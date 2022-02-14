WEST BARNSTABLE – Persistent ocean affect snow made for a slippery morning commute. This vehicle went off Route 6 eastbound before exit 65 (Route 149). No injuries were reported.
Persistent snow makes for slippery commute
February 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
