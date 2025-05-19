HARWICH – A man was seriously injured in an incident on Route 6 in Harwich. The incident happened about 8:15 PM Sunday in the area of the Route 124 exit. The victim was transported to the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to meet MedFlight to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Video by BSears Media/CWN:
Video: Man airlifted after being seriously injured in an incident on Route 6 in Harwich
May 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
