Person airlifted after suffering dog bite to face in Sandwich

May 19, 2020

SANDWICH – A person was airlifted after reportedly being bitten in the face by a dog early Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.

