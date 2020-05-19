SANDWICH – A person was airlifted after reportedly being bitten in the face by a dog early Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Person airlifted after suffering dog bite to face in Sandwich
May 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
