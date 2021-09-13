You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person airlifted with leg injuries after falling down a hill in Wellfleet

Person airlifted with leg injuries after falling down a hill in Wellfleet

September 13, 2021

WELLFLEET – A person was injured after reportedly falling down a hill in Wellfleet around 4:30 PM Monday. The victim suffered leg trauma and was taken to meet a MedFlight helicopter at a field behind the Eastham Town Hall. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 