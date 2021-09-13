WELLFLEET – A person was injured after reportedly falling down a hill in Wellfleet around 4:30 PM Monday. The victim suffered leg trauma and was taken to meet a MedFlight helicopter at a field behind the Eastham Town Hall. Further details were not immediately available.
Person airlifted with leg injuries after falling down a hill in Wellfleet
September 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
