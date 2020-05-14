You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person bitten by multiple dogs in Dennis

Person bitten by multiple dogs in Dennis

May 14, 2020

DENNIS – A person was reportedly bitten by as many as three dogs in Dennis around 1:30 PM Thursday. Rescuers responded to Airline Road near Old Chatham Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with reported injuries to the legs. Dennis Animal Control is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

