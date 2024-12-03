You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person escapes serious injury after apparent gas explosion in oven in Wellfleet

December 3, 2024

WELLFLEET – One person was lucky to escape serious injury after an apparent gas explosion in Wellfleet. The incident happened around noon Tuesday at the Chequessett Yacht and Country Club on Chequessett Neck Road. The oven was destroyed by the explosion but the victim did not sustain any serious injuries. The Wellfleet gas inspector was called in as part of the investigation into the incident.

