HARWICH – One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after a traffic crash in Harwich. The collision happened just after 8 AM on Route 28 at Pleasant Bay Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Person extricated, taken to hospital after traffic crash in Harwich
November 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
