Person extricated, taken to hospital after traffic crash in Harwich

November 30, 2024

HARWICH – One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after a traffic crash in Harwich. The collision happened just after 8 AM on Route 28 at Pleasant Bay Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

