CENTERVILLE – A person in distress was pulled from the water in Centerville around 1:30 PM Monday. Bystanders attempted to rescue the victim from the river off South Main Street near Bay Lane. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills rescuers evaluated the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person in distress pulled from water in Centerville
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
