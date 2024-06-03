You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person in distress pulled from water in Centerville

Person in distress pulled from water in Centerville

June 3, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A person in distress was pulled from the water in Centerville around 1:30 PM Monday. Bystanders attempted to rescue the victim from the river off South Main Street near Bay Lane. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills rescuers evaluated the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

