Person in wheelchair reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis

June 20, 2022

HYANNIS – A person in a wheelchair was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 5 PM Monday. The incident happened on Barnstable Road by the KFC/Taco Bell. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

