HYANNIS – A person in a wheelchair was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 5 PM Monday. The incident happened on Barnstable Road by the KFC/Taco Bell. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Person in wheelchair reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis
June 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
