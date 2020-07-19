You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after lifeguard stand topples over in Eastham

July 19, 2020

Google Earth/CWN

EASTHAM – One person was injured after a lifeguard stand reportedly toppled over in Eastham late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at Wiley Park in Eastham around 5:30 PM. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

