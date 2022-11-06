BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
November 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
