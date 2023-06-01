You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured in fall from ladder in Mashpee

June 1, 2023

MASHPEE – One person was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Mashpee. Rescuers responded about 11 AM to a 6 Quaker Run Road residence. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

