MASHPEE – One person was injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Mashpee. Rescuers responded about 11 AM to a 6 Quaker Run Road residence. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured in fall from ladder in Mashpee
June 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
