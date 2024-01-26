You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured in fall from roof in Falmouth

January 26, 2024

FALMOUTH – A person was injured after falling from a roof in Falmouth Friday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a Kerrywood Drive residence sometime before 5:30 PM. The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

