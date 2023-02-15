You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person kicked by horse in Harwich

February 15, 2023

HARWICH – A person was reportedly kicked by a horse in Harwich around 4 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at Seahorse Farms on Lynch Lane. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

