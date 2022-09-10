WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
September 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Health Experts Highlight New COVID Boosters, Vaccine Clinics
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Strandings
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
- Retailers Pull Lobster from Menus After ‘Red List’ Warning
- State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
- Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
- Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
- Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds
- Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
- Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
- Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne
- Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents