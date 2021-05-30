New details: Police officers, ranger pull man from water at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham

EASTHAM – Eastham officials rushed to Nauset Light Beach sometime after 9 AM Sunday after a report a person was drowning. Fire personnel along National Park Rangers, harbormaster and the Coast Guard were all notified. 1 person was pulled from the surf and carried to an ambulance to be evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

In a press release, Eastham Police tell CWN that On Sunday May 30,2021 at approximately 9:30 AM, Eastham Police Officers and National Park Service Rangers responded to Nauset Light Beach for a report of two boogie boarders in distress. When officers arrived one of the individuals was just reaching shore; however, the other individual was caught in the strong current and rough surf. Eastham Police Officers Jake McGrath and Vicki Wagner, along with a National Park Service Ranger, entered the water to attempt to assist. They were able to reach the individual in distress and get him to shore to be evaluated by the Eastham Fire Department.

The Eastham Police Department Administration would like to commend Officer McGrath and Officer Wagner for their heroic actions. Had it not been for their quick and selfless response this incident could have had a tragic outcome.