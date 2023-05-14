You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person pulled from water rushed to boat ramp in Bourne

Person pulled from water rushed to boat ramp in Bourne

May 14, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

BOURNE – A person was reportedly pulled from the water off Bourne Sunday morning. A commercial salvage vessel pulled the victim from the water and rushed into the Barlow’s Landing boat ramp around 10:30 AM. CPR was reportedly performed on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

