BOURNE – A person was reportedly pulled from the water off Bourne Sunday morning. A commercial salvage vessel pulled the victim from the water and rushed into the Barlow’s Landing boat ramp around 10:30 AM. CPR was reportedly performed on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person pulled from water rushed to boat ramp in Bourne
May 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
