BOURNE – Bourne firefighters out of Sagamore station responded for a person bit by a dog. Upon arrival crews found a 30’s year old male sitting on the steps of a business on Cranberry Highway. The patient had suffered multiple dog bites to the hands and arms and was transported by ground Rhode Island Trauma Center in Providence. Bourne Animal.Control is investigating the incident. Further details were no immediately available.
Person reportedly bit multiple times by dog in Bourne
January 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
