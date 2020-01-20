You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person reportedly bit multiple times by dog in Bourne

Person reportedly bit multiple times by dog in Bourne

January 20, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne firefighters out of Sagamore station responded for a person bit by a dog. Upon arrival crews found a 30’s year old male sitting on the steps of a business on Cranberry Highway. The patient had suffered multiple dog bites to the hands and arms and was transported by ground Rhode Island Trauma Center in Providence. Bourne Animal.Control is investigating the incident. Further details were no immediately available.

