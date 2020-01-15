PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated for possible hypothermia after an incident at the Beech Forest area in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown. Rescuers responded to the scene around 8 AM Sunday. Provincetown Police tell Cape Wide News the victim waded in to retrieve her dog which had apparently run out into the water.
Person evaluated for hypothermia after incident ice in Provincetown
January 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pelosi Names Schiff, Nadler as Prosecutors for Trump Trial
- Barnstable County Health Officials Report High Flu Activity
- Public Tours Offered for Brewster Elementary Schools, Senior Center
- Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition
- WHOI Scientist to Testify on Climate Reports
- Rounseville Named Assistant Town Administrator in Dennis
- Bourne Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize
- Cape Cod Community College Partners with Institute of American Indian Arts
- Chatham Selectmen Reaffirm Priority of Upweller Project
- Exercise is OK For Most When You Have a Baby on the Way
- Rougher Shoving Likely in Last Democratic Debate Before Iowa
- Russians Hacked Company Key to Ukraine Scandal: Researchers
- Sandwich Schools Face Possible Staff Cuts