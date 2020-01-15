You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person evaluated for hypothermia after incident ice in Provincetown

January 15, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated for possible hypothermia after an incident at the Beech Forest area in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown. Rescuers responded to the scene around 8 AM Sunday. Provincetown Police tell Cape Wide News the victim waded in to retrieve her dog which had apparently run out into the water.

