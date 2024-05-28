Person rescued after sailboat capsizes off Brewster

BREWSTER – One person were rescued after their sailboat capsized off Brewster. It happened just after 4:30 PM Tuesday off Ellis Landing Beach. The two people on the crash were plunged into the chilly waters. Brewster, Dennis and Eastham rescue boats responded to the scene. Because of uncertainty as to how many people were onboard, the regional dive team was activated until it was confirm the only person onboard was safe. Further details were not immediately available.