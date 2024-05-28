You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person rescued after sailboat capsizes off Brewster

Person rescued after sailboat capsizes off Brewster

May 28, 2024

BREWSTER – One person were rescued after their sailboat capsized off Brewster. It happened just after 4:30 PM Tuesday off Ellis Landing Beach. The two people on the crash were plunged into the chilly waters. Brewster, Dennis and Eastham rescue boats responded to the scene. Because of uncertainty as to how many people were onboard, the regional dive team was activated until it was confirm the only person onboard was safe. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 