Person rescued from sand flats off Brewster

June 22, 2023

BREWSTER – A person was rescued from the flats off Brewster early Thursday afternoon. Brewster Fire and Rescue responded to Paines Creek Beach where the individual reportedly ended up in shoulder high water as the tide came in. Rescuers responded in a Zodiac vessel and retrieved the victim who was brought to shore. The victim declined and medical treatement.

