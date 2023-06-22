BREWSTER – A person was rescued from the flats off Brewster early Thursday afternoon. Brewster Fire and Rescue responded to Paines Creek Beach where the individual reportedly ended up in shoulder high water as the tide came in. Rescuers responded in a Zodiac vessel and retrieved the victim who was brought to shore. The victim declined and medical treatement.
Person rescued from sand flats off Brewster
June 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
