You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation

Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation

January 18, 2023

YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 