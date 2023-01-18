YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
January 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Beach Road Weekend Music Festival Lineup Released
- Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
- Cape and Islands DA Galibois Talks First Days in Office
- Cape Cod Baseball League Names New President
- Update: Steamship Authority Resolves Tech Issues as Nantucket Reservations Open
- COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning
- Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday
- Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
- AAA Seeing Continued Decline in Mass. Gas Prices
- Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality
- Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Progressing
- Edaville Planning to Introduce Housing Units, Park Focusing on Christmas
- Provincetown Offers Narcan, Emergency Preparedness Trainings