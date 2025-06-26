You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person seriously injured in a fall in Wellfleet

Person seriously injured in a fall in Wellfleet

June 26, 2025

WELLFLEET – A person was seriously injured in a fall in Wellfleet about 8 AM Thursday. Rescuers were called to the area of the Harbormaster’s office by the Wellfleet Town Pier. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

