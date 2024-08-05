FALMOUTH – A person was struck by a car in Falmouth late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Lorraine Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
Person struck by car in Falmouth
August 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings
- Shrink Wrap Recycling Program Collects Over 46 Tons Of Plastic Boat Covers Over The Past Year
- LISTEN: Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- West Nile Virus in Falmouth
- Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative
- CCRTA Gets $14.6M for Low-Emission Buses
- PICTURES: Nine Turtles Released from Rehabilitation
- Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket
- Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail Unveiled
- Barnstable Microgrid Gets $42M State Award