You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person struck by car in Falmouth

Person struck by car in Falmouth

August 4, 2024

FALMOUTH – A person was struck by a car in Falmouth late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Lorraine Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 