Person suffers serious facial burns in Chatham

Person suffers serious facial burns in Chatham

May 23, 2025

CHATHAM – A person reportedly suffered serious electrical burns to their face in Chatham. Rescuers were called to a Sears Road location just after 8 PM Friday. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

