Person taken to hospital after impalement injury to the eye

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered an impalement injury to the eye in Barnstable about 11 AM. Rescuers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street (Route 6A) and transported the victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
October 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
