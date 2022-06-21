BOURNE – The PetSmart building on Bourne Bridge Approach was evacuated sometime about 12:30 PM Tuesday after smoke was reported in the building. Firefighters traced the problem to a rooftop HVAC unit which was secured. The building was ventilated and allowed to reopen.
PetSmart in Bourne evacuated after smoke reported in the building
June 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
