PetSmart in Bourne evacuated after smoke reported in the building

PetSmart in Bourne evacuated after smoke reported in the building

June 21, 2022

BOURNE – The PetSmart building on Bourne Bridge Approach was evacuated sometime about 12:30 PM Tuesday after smoke was reported in the building. Firefighters traced the problem to a rooftop HVAC unit which was secured. The building was ventilated and allowed to reopen.

