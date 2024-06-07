YARMOUTH – A small pickup truck caught fire in Yarmouth around 2 PM Friday. The fire happened at the intersection of Station and Regional Avenues. No injuries were reported but traffic was snarled in the area until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Pickup catches fire blocking traffic in Yarmouth
June 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee School Committee Discusses Recent Incidents
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Dial-A-Ride Anywhere on Cape, New Cape Train Options, and More with CCRTA
- Endangered Whales Remain In Regional Waters Beyond Expiry Of Current Seasonal Protections
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidances For Summer Months
- Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced
- Mass Maritime Academy Receives Grant For Helicopter Escape Training
- Sandwich To Sell The Remaining Planks Of The Old Boardwalk On Saturday
- Barnstable County Officials Urge Senator Warren to Not Approve Joint Base Gun Range Funding Extension
- VIDEO: For the month of June the CapeFlyer is offering a reduced rate!
- 102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak
- New Piping Plover Closure At Mid-Cape Beach
- MISSING GIRL FOUND After Assault and Battery at Mashpee School
- Homeless Prevention Council Prepares For Saturday’s Walk For Home Fundraiser