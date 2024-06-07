You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup catches fire blocking traffic in Yarmouth

Pickup catches fire blocking traffic in Yarmouth

June 7, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

YARMOUTH – A small pickup truck caught fire in Yarmouth around 2 PM Friday. The fire happened at the intersection of Station and Regional Avenues. No injuries were reported but traffic was snarled in the area until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.

