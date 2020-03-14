PROVINCETOWN – A pickup truck crashed into a building in Provincetown around 7:30 AM Saturday morning. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Surfside Inn and ended up inside 245 Bradford Street. Bystanders had freed the driver from the vehicle when rescuers arrived. She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Provincetown Police are investigating if the driver may have hit the gas instead of the brake. The town building inspector was called to check the damage.
Photo by Tim Caldwell/CWN
Pickup crashes into building in Provincetown
March 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
