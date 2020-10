HARWICH – Around 8:30 AM Tuesday, a male driver of a GMC Sierra pickup towing a generator apparently left the road smashing into a Chrysler PT Cruiser, pushing the vehicle into a handicap ramp. The incident happened at 359 Great Western Road. The young driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Harwich Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



ha102720 pickup ramp crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.