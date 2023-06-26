You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup ends up in water in Wareham

Pickup ends up in water in Wareham

June 25, 2023

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM – On Sunday, June 25th, shortly after 5:00 A.M, the Wareham Fire Department was notified that there was possibly a vehicle that had entered the water at the Agawam Mill Pond boat ramp on Cranberry Highway.

Shift 3 responded on Engine 1 along with the Wareham Police Department and confirmed that there was a vehicle in the water. The occupant of the vehicle was located and advised that there no one else was inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was located by divers and recovered by Big Wheels Towing around 9:30 A.M. Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Massachusetts DEP responded to the scene and assisted with the incident.

