Pickup rolls over in Barnstable

September 11, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A pickup truck rolled on its side in Barnstable sometime after 9:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened in the 4300 block of Main Street (Route 6A). The driver was not seriously injured. A tree also fell across the roadway forcing the closure of Route 6A between Mary Dunn Road and Marstons Lane. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

