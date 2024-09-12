BARNSTABLE – A pickup truck rolled on its side in Barnstable sometime after 9:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened in the 4300 block of Main Street (Route 6A). The driver was not seriously injured. A tree also fell across the roadway forcing the closure of Route 6A between Mary Dunn Road and Marstons Lane. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pickup rolls over in Barnstable
September 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
