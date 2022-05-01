You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup rolls over in Marstons Mills

Pickup rolls over in Marstons Mills

April 30, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Marstons Mills about 8:20 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Old Falmouth Road near Flint Street. Despite heavy damage, the driver was able to get out and appeared to have escaped serious injuries but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

