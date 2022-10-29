YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
October 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
