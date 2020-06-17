You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup strikes several large boulders in Sandwich

Pickup strikes several large boulders in Sandwich

June 16, 2020


SANDWICH – Sandwich F.F.’s responded to this crash on Cotuit Road late Tuesday morning. The driver struck several large boulders becoming lodged on one. Firefighters utilizing a winch assisted in removing a boulder for vehicle removal.
Photos by Sandwich Fire/CWN

