Pickup strikes trees injuring driver in West Barnstable

January 26, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured when according to reports around 2:30 PM Sunday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed over to the wrong side of Oak Street near Route 132 and sideswiped 2 trees. The pick up then continued down Oak Street onto Route 132 before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

