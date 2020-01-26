Pickup strikes trees injuring driver in West Barnstable



WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured when according to reports around 2:30 PM Sunday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed over to the wrong side of Oak Street near Route 132 and sideswiped 2 trees. The pick up then continued down Oak Street onto Route 132 before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN