WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was injured when according to reports around 2:30 PM Sunday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed over to the wrong side of Oak Street near Route 132 and sideswiped 2 trees. The pick up then continued down Oak Street onto Route 132 before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pickup strikes trees injuring driver in West Barnstable
January 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawmakers to Hold Public Hearing on Baker Health Care Bill
- Ex-trooper Denies Collecting Pay for Holidays he Didn’t Work
- Campaign Crunch Time Forces Progressives to Eye Private Jets
- Town Administrator Search Companies Pitch Themselves to Harwich Selectmen
- Community Health Center Names New Chief Transformation Officer
- Barnstable Public Schools Open House is Wednesday
- Cape Cod Community College To Host Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival
- Barnstable Youth Commission to Host Annual Youth Job Fair
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Fall River Diocese
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Latham Centers
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Curaleaf
- Senate Floor Belongs to Trump Team as Defense Case Opens
- Heritage Wellness Garden Experience Receives Bronze Medal For Public Space Design