HARWICH – A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Harwich around 1:20 AM Saturday. The collision happened on Queen Anne Road just east of Main Street leaving the pole snapped at the base. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eversource crews were called to replace the pole. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Harwich Police.
Pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Harwich
December 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
