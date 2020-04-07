BREWSTER – A pickup truck crashed into the woods in Brewster around 11 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Villages Drive near Main Street (Route 6A). Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Pickup truck crashes into woods in Brewster
April 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
