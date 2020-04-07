You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup truck crashes into woods in Brewster

April 7, 2020

BREWSTER – A pickup truck crashed into the woods in Brewster around 11 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Villages Drive near Main Street (Route 6A). Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

