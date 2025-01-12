You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup truck strikes utility pole, rolls on its side knocking out power in Harwich

Pickup truck strikes utility pole, rolls on its side knocking out power in Harwich

January 12, 2025

HARWICH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Harwich just after midnight Sunday. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road (Route 28) at Pleasant Bay Road and Kendrick Road. The impact left the vehicle on its side and knocked out power in the area. According to reports, the driver was not on scene and Harwich Police were investigating the incident.

Hariwch Police advise that Route 28 from Bay Road to Pleasant Bay Road is closed for a pole replacement.

Further details were not immediately available.

