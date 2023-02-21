FALMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 10:40 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Sandwich Road. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The pole was snapped and power outages were reported in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Pickup vs pole in Falmouth
February 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
