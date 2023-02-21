You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup vs pole in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 10:40 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Sandwich Road. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The pole was snapped and power outages were reported in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

