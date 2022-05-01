You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup vs pole in Hyannis

Pickup vs pole in Hyannis

May 1, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole around 1 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Scudder Avenue and Marstons Ave. The driver of the GMC Sierra was reportedly detained on suspicion of operating under the influence. The crash caused a large power outage for a time. Eversource was able to reduce the outage to about 60 customers in the immediate area which continued well into the morning. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 