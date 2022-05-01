Pickup vs pole in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole around 1 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Scudder Avenue and Marstons Ave. The driver of the GMC Sierra was reportedly detained on suspicion of operating under the influence. The crash caused a large power outage for a time. Eversource was able to reduce the outage to about 60 customers in the immediate area which continued well into the morning. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.