Plane lands safely in Hyannis after indicator of engine fire

February 21, 2023

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely after an indication of a possible engine fire. The plane with 2 people on board was reportedly on a training flight at the time. It set down at Cape Cod Gateway Airport around 9 AM Tuesday with airport crash personnel and Hyannis Fire standing by. No injuries were reported.

