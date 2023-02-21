HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely after an indication of a possible engine fire. The plane with 2 people on board was reportedly on a training flight at the time. It set down at Cape Cod Gateway Airport around 9 AM Tuesday with airport crash personnel and Hyannis Fire standing by. No injuries were reported.
Plane lands safely in Hyannis after indicator of engine fire
February 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
