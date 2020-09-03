You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Barnstable Municipal Airport

Plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Barnstable Municipal Airport

September 3, 2020

HYANNIS – A small plane made an emergency landing at Barsntable Municipal Airport about 2 PM Thursday. Hyannis firefighters responded along with the airport crash truck to the call after the pilot reported control problems with the aircraft. The plane set down safely and none of the three people on board were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

