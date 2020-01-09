HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C plane landed safely after some anxious moments Thursday morning. The plane was reportedly practicing touch and go landings part of the landing gear failed causing the propellers to briefly touch the ground. The plane took again and declared an emergency after experiencing vibration while in flight. The plane did land safely and the two pilots on board were not injured. The airport was briefly closed during the emergency.
Plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Barnstable Municipal Airport
January 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner
- Wareham Police Seek Missing Teen
- Mashpee Selectmen Approve Waste Removal Price Hike
- Vigil Against Human Trafficking Set For Saturday in Hyannis
- Spectacle of Trees Raises $100K
- Storage Building Expansion in Eastham Facing Push Back
- Boston Mayor to Join Local Dems for Victory 2020 Campaign Launch
- Mason to Run Again For First Barnstable State Rep. Seat
- Applications Being Accepted for Affordable Hyannis Rental Units
- Gosnold Receives $800K MassWorks Grant
- Someone You Live With Have the Flu? Here’s How to Stay Healthy
- 4th Massachusetts Resident Dies of Vaping-related Illness
- Wind Advisory Issued for Cape & Islands