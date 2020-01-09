You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Barnstable Municipal Airport

Plane lands safely after declaring emergency at Barnstable Municipal Airport

January 9, 2020

capecod.com file photo

HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C plane landed safely after some anxious moments Thursday morning. The plane was reportedly practicing touch and go landings part of the landing gear failed causing the propellers to briefly touch the ground. The plane took again and declared an emergency after experiencing vibration while in flight. The plane did land safely and the two pilots on board were not injured. The airport was briefly closed during the emergency.

