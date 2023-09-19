You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely after returning to Hyannis airport

Plane lands safely after returning to Hyannis airport

September 19, 2023


HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after an inflight incident. Flight tracking appears to show a Cape Air Cessna 402C departed for Nantucket but returned to Hyannis. The nature of the problem was not immediately clear. No injuries were reported.

