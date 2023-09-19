HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after an inflight incident. Flight tracking appears to show a Cape Air Cessna 402C departed for Nantucket but returned to Hyannis. The nature of the problem was not immediately clear. No injuries were reported.
Plane lands safely after returning to Hyannis airport
September 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
