HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting a possible landing gear issue sometime after 9:30 AM. Hyannis firefighters responded along with airport crash/rescue crews while the plane with 4 people on board did a flyby of the tower where it appeared the gear was down. The aircraft then landed safely with no injuries. It was then towed to a hangar for inspection.
Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue
November 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
